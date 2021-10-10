Sony, TSMC mull new chip plant in Japan

According to sources, the new plant is expected to start operations by fiscal 2024. The total investment is expected to be around ¥800 billion, and the government is considering subsidizing half that amount. Priority over the supply of products manufactured at the plant is expected to be one of the conditions to receive the subsidy.

The plant, which the sources said might be built near Sony’s image sensor plant in Kikuyo, is expected to produce semiconductors used in automobiles and home appliances.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a global shortage of semiconductors, a staple of industry.

Japan used to dominate the global chip market, with a 50% market share in the late 1980s, but with the rise of Taiwanese and Chinese companies, its market share has fallen to around 10% in recent years.

The Japanese government believes that a stable supply of advanced semiconductors is essential for future economic growth, and has decided that cooperation with global companies is necessary to quickly establish a production system in Japan.