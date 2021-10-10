[Newsmaker] ‘Squid Game’ sensation spreads to Korean content creators

“SNL Korea” from domestic streaming platform Coupang Play and tvN’s “Comedy Big League” also parodied “Squid Game,” with comedians dressing up as the characters and repeating famous lines.

The terrestrial broadcaster SBS joined in the fun with its hit Wednesday program “Kick a Goal.” The program, which centers on soccer tournaments for female celebrities from different fields -- comedians, actors, models and more -- imitated the “Squid Game” logo in graphics used to introduce soccer matches.

The domestic excitement over “Squid Game” is not likely to die down anytime soon. “Amazing Saturday” from tvN released a preview of this coming Saturday’s episode with content referencing the Netflix mystery thriller. Veteran actor Oh Young-soo, who plays elderly contestant Oh Il-nam in “Squid Game,” will appear on MBC’s weekend variety show “Hangout With Yoo.” The date has yet to be announced.