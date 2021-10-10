Thu, October 14, 2021

international

[Newsmaker] ‘Squid Game’ sensation spreads to Korean content creators

International craze aside, the Netflix original series “Squid Game” is inspiring parodies and send-ups throughout the South Korean entertainment industry.

Cable channel Channel A was one of the first to air a parody of the global megahit. “The Fisherman and the City,” a show featuring five Korean TV celebrities who are obsessed with fishing, introduced its cast as if they were “Squid Game” contestants, with tags like those used in the Netflix series.

“SNL Korea” from domestic streaming platform Coupang Play and tvN’s “Comedy Big League” also parodied “Squid Game,” with comedians dressing up as the characters and repeating famous lines.

A screenshot from “Comedy Big League” shows comedian Kim Doo-young (center) imitating the first contestant to sign up for the competition in “Squid Game.” (tvN)

The terrestrial broadcaster SBS joined in the fun with its hit Wednesday program “Kick a Goal.” The program, which centers on soccer tournaments for female celebrities from different fields -- comedians, actors, models and more -- imitated the “Squid Game” logo in graphics used to introduce soccer matches. 

The domestic excitement over “Squid Game” is not likely to die down anytime soon. “Amazing Saturday” from tvN released a preview of this coming Saturday’s episode with content referencing the Netflix mystery thriller. Veteran actor Oh Young-soo, who plays elderly contestant Oh Il-nam in “Squid Game,” will appear on MBC’s weekend variety show “Hangout With Yoo.” The date has yet to be announced.

The rest of the world is catching up with the “Squid Game” phenomenon as well, including the popular US late-night show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which featured an interview with “Squid Game” actors on Wednesday.

The nine-part series has topped the Netflix chart in 80 countries since its release and is the first Korean show to reach No. 1 in the streaming platform’s rankings in the US, according to streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol.

Related News

Published : October 10, 2021

Related News

[Cambodia] Kingdom hosts 13th ASEM Covid-19 style

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Malaysia will enter a new battlefield next week, says Health DG

Published : Oct 14, 2021

S. Korea begins mapping out route back to normalcy

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Kunming Declaration adopted at COP15

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.