UK records another 34,574 coronavirus cases

Another 34,574 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,154,306, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country's coronavirus-related death toll rose by 38 to 137,735. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 6,763 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The data came as Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), warned that there could be multiple strains of flu ahead of an uncertain winter.

