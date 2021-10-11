5 killed in explosion targeting Yemeni govt officials in Aden

"A booby-trapped vehicle exploded in Aden's district of Tawahi, targeting a traveling convoy carrying a number of government officials," the local security source said on condition of anonymity.

The car bomb attack targeted the motorcade of Aden's governor Ahmed Lamlas and other officials of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, he said.

According to the local official, the city's governor and the minister of the agriculture survived the bombing attack unhurt.

Witnesses said that columns of black smoke were seen rising from the bombing site in Tawahi.

Related Stories