US and EU line up global pledges to slash emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas

The pledge is now backed by nine of the world's top 20 methane-emitting countries, and accounts for 60 percent of the global economy, the organizers said.

But with just a month left before a crucial climate summit to be held in Scotland, some of the world's biggest methane emitters - including Russia, China, India and Brazil - have still not signed on.

Three nations named on Tuesday - France, Germany and tiny Malta - were already committed to the pledge, thanks to their membership in the E.U. bloc. The most significant new additions were Canada, the Central African Republic, Nigeria and Pakistan. Some of the other countries mentioned - including Costa Rica, Jordan and Liberia - have only a small role in the global methane emissions picture.

Still, the U.S. and E.U. negotiators hailed the progress. In all now, 34 countries have now signed the pledge.

The call to reduce methane emissions by 2030 was pushed by President Joe Biden at the White House last month. Methane is not as long-lived in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, but it is more than 80 times more powerful over a 20-year period. The heat-trapping gas is produced by coal mining, the oil and gas industry and agriculture and livestock.