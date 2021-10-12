New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as it rushes vaccinations

"New Zealand is at one of the trickiest and most challenging moments in the Covid-19 pandemic so far," she said. "However, there is a clear path forward over the coming months in which New Zealanders should be able to move to living with fewer restrictions and more freedoms as a result of higher levels of vaccination."

Ardern has conceded that even New Zealand's strict lockdown measures are unlikely to beat the delta strain of Covid-19 but said they need to remain in place until enough people are vaccinated. The government has announced a "National Day of Action" on Oct. 16 to boost vaccination so that it can begin to gradually ease restrictions while the virus is still circulating in the community.

About 57% of eligible people aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, while around 82% have had at least one dose.

Delta "has spread through communities that are harder for us to reach," Ardern said. "This has made getting to zero cases in Auckland very tough. Regardless, throughout this outbreak we have maintained our approach -- test, contract trace, isolate. We are continuing to try and stamp out the virus wherever we find it. We will keep doing that."