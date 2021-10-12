Philippine president congratulates journalist Maria Ressa on Nobel Prize

“Of course it is true there are individuals who feel Maria Ressa still has to clear her name before the courts,” he said, in the first comment on Friday’s award from Duterte’s camp.

The firebrand leader has described Rappler, launched in 2012, as a “fake news outlet and a tool of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, which Ressa has dismissed as nonsense.

The Prize was hailed by many in the Philippines, with critics saying it is a rebuke on Duterte, a frequent critic of Rappler.

It was the first Nobel Peace Prize for the Philippines and the first for journalists since the German Carl von Ossietzky won it in 1935. The Kremlin congratulated Muratov on Friday, describing the investigative journalist as talented and brave.

Asked on Monday what her message would be to Duterte, Ressa urged him not to pursue a divide and conquer approach.

“I beg you, unite this nation. Don’t tear us apart,” she said in an interview with news channel ANC.

While Malacañang congratulated Ressa on her Nobel Peace Prize, it still insisted that press freedom in the Philippines was not under attack because “no one has ever been censored in the Philippines.”

Roque also said Ressa’s Nobel Peace Prize was “not a slap on the government.”