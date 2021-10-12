Golden Triangle SEZ asks for more workers

Collaboration in the management of patrols to prevent the entry of unauthorised or illegal workers has already taken place after provincial health officials identified six major areas as high-risk and re-examined each building.

As a result, the number of infections in the Zone has declined.

However, a red zone has been declared and is strictly closed to the public. Out of 286 workers hired from other countries, one person has contracted Covid-19 and has been admitted to hospital.

With regard to outbreaks of the virus in nearby areas and airport construction areas, it is strictly forbidden for workers to have any contact with each other.

Mrs Chen Zhong called on the provincial leadership to consider allowing 392 people to start work in the Zone, on the condition that they quarantine for 28 days.

The Zone’s Board of Directors recommended that Lao authorities coordinate with authorities in China and Myanmar to hire more workers, in particular increasing the number hired from Myanmar from 200 to 500.

Closer collaboration is needed so that workers can be sent to Laos more quickly, Mrs Chen Zhong said.

The Deputy Governor of Bokeo province, Dr Khamphaya Phompanya, thanked the Zone’s management for taking steps to keep workers separate and rolling out other measures to prevent the spread of infection.