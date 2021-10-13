Asean reported increasing new Covid-19 cases and deaths on Tuesday

Indonesia announced on Tuesday that foreign visitors to Bali Island must have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for at least 14 days prior to arrival. They are also required to have valid Covid-19 treatment insurance covering at least US$100,000 and to pay for their hotel accommodation for the quarantine period in advance. Visitors from up to 18 countries have been approved to enter the island, although the list is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Malaysian government announced that the Covid-19 situation in the country is improving due to the declining trend in average daily cases, the number of clusters and hospital utilisation capacity, while the country registers a high vaccination rate. These factors prove that Malaysia and the people are ready to enter the endemic phase. The country reported 7,276 new cases and 93 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases to 2,353,579 patients and total 27,422 deaths.

