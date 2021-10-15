Chilean lawmakers move to impeach president over revelations in Pandora Papers leaks

But lawmakers have homed in on documents detailing the 2010 sale of a mining company owned in part by Piñera's children. The company, Dominga, was sold for $138 million to an offshore firm controlled by the president's close friend, Chilean businessman Carlos Delano.

Last week, Chile's public prosecutor also announced an investigation into the deal, citing possible tax violations and bribery-related offenses. The Pandora Papers are a trove of more than 11.9 million documents exposing the secretive financial dealings of the world's elite.

On Wednesday, deputy Tomas Hirsch introduced the accusation against Piñera in the lower house of Congress - a motion known as a "constitutional accusation" that requires a two-thirds majority in both houses, including the Senate.

Piñera used "his office for personal business," Hirsch said as he presented the charge.

Gabriel Ascencio, a member of the Christian Democrats, also accused the president of exploiting his office to further his own interests "over the common good."

"Chile does not deserve to have a president like Piñera," Asencio said Wednesday.