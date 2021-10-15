Fri, October 15, 2021

Malaysia wins UN human rights council seat

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has won a seat in the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2022 – 2024 term, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic).

“Malaysia has won a seat with 183 votes on the UN Human Rights Council 2022-2024. We are ready to play an active role - to be the facilitator for conciliation, enabler for cooperation, and builder of consensus.

“Malaysia will work closely with UN Member States to advance the global human rights agenda, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“As our nations lay the groundwork for a sustained and inclusive recovery post #COVID19, human rights must be kept at the centre of all our efforts. In unity, for humanity,” he tweeted on Thursday (Oct 15) night.

