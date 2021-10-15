Malaysia wins UN human rights council seat

“Malaysia has won a seat with 183 votes on the UN Human Rights Council 2022-2024. We are ready to play an active role - to be the facilitator for conciliation, enabler for cooperation, and builder of consensus.

“Malaysia will work closely with UN Member States to advance the global human rights agenda, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“As our nations lay the groundwork for a sustained and inclusive recovery post #COVID19, human rights must be kept at the centre of all our efforts. In unity, for humanity,” he tweeted on Thursday (Oct 15) night.