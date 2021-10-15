Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 9,367 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 8,891 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 476 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,488 by Thursday, including 556 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

Related Stories