Sat, October 16, 2021

international

Asean reported decreasing new Covid-19 cases on Friday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.72 million across Southeast Asia, with 36,278 new cases reported on Friday (October 15), lower than Thursday’s tally at 37,927. New deaths are at 579, increasing from Thursday’s number of 526. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 271,362.

Vietnam Motor Show 2021, the largest annual automobile and motorbike expo in the country, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic impacts. The event was scheduled for late October in Ho Chi Minh City. This is the second time that a Vietnam Motor Show has been cancelled since 2020. The event is expected to be resumed in 2022.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Capital Administration has announced that it is continuing administrative measures in the capital – however, the number of people allowed to gather has been raised. The new restrictions, which run for a period of 14 days from October 15 to 28, continues the suspension of activities, occupations or businesses that are at high risk of spreading Covid-19 and private gatherings or gatherings in Phnom Penh, such as cinemas, karaoke, bars, discos and all kinds of club business.
 

Published : October 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
