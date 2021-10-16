Asean set to exclude Myanmar junta chief from online summit

According to a Reuters report citing sources, the ministers agreed that Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing - who seized power in a Feb 1 coup - would not be invited to attend the online Asean summit from Oct 26 to 28.

The report also said Asean's special envoy Erywan Yusof would not visit Myanmar this month.

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi tweeted after the emergency meeting that Indonesia had proposed that Myanmar "should not be represented at the political level" at the summit until it restores democracy "through an inclusive process".

Brunei, which chairs Asean this year, is expected to issue a statement on Saturday.

Letting Senior General Min Aung Hlaing join the summit without any concessions from the junta would risk legitimising a regime that has killed over 1,000 people and imprisoned some 7,000 since throwing out the elected National League for Democracy government.