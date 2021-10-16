Biden says Justice Department should prosecute those who refuse Jan. 6 committees subpoenas

"I hope the committee goes after them and holds them accountable," Biden told reporters Friday evening, when asked what should happen to those who defy subpoenas from the congressional committee.

The bipartisan panel is investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to stop the certification of Biden's electoral college win, an attack that resulted in five deaths and left some 140 members of law enforcement injured.

The committee has subpoenaed records and testimony about activities related to the Jan. 6 insurrection from several former Trump advisers, including Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino and Stephen Bannon. Through an attorney, Trump has instructed those advisers not to comply, arguing that such records are protected by "executive and other privileges."

When asked Friday if the Justice Department should prosecute those who refuse the committee's subpoenas, Biden responded, "I do. Yes."

Shortly after Biden's remarks, the Justice Department tried to distance itself from any implications the White House was influencing decisions there.