HKSAR govt mulls security law test for job applicants

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen said on Friday that it is natural for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s government to add a test on the National Security Law for its job applicants.
“In the past, we have been doing this for the Basic Law Test and we would review the content of the test and also introduce an additional requirement about attending a test on the National Security Law,” Nip said after attending an event on Friday.
He said requiring applicants to take tests on the Basic Law and the National Security Law aims to recruit the right candidates for the HKSAR government.
“For those who join the government, it is important for them to have a basic understanding about the Basic Law, about the 'one country, two systems' principle and also the importance of understanding national security,” he explained.
He said he was not worried about whether the new test would lead to a reduction in the number of applications.
“The most important thing is that we recruit the right people.”
As for the rate of community vaccination, Nip said the government will review the current vaccination situation, the need for a third vaccine jab as well as the community vaccination centers’ operation.
Announcements will be made by the end of this month or early next month, he said.
Published : October 17, 2021
By : China Daily
