Sun, October 17, 2021

international

HKSAR govt mulls security law test for job applicants

HONG KONG – Applicants of Hong Kong government positions will likely need to take a security law test on top of a test on the Basic Law.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen said on Friday that it is natural for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s government to add a test on the National Security Law for its job applicants.

“In the past, we have been doing this for the Basic Law Test and we would review the content of the test and also introduce an additional requirement about attending a test on the National Security Law,” Nip said after attending an event on Friday. 

He said requiring applicants to take tests on the Basic Law and the National Security Law aims to recruit the right candidates for the HKSAR government.

“For those who join the government, it is important for them to have a basic understanding about the Basic Law, about the 'one country, two systems' principle and also the importance of understanding national security,” he explained.

He said he was not worried about whether the new test would lead to a reduction in the number of applications.

“The most important thing is that we recruit the right people.”

As for the rate of community vaccination, Nip said the government will review the current vaccination situation, the need for a third vaccine jab as well as the community vaccination centers’ operation.

Announcements will be made by the end of this month or early next month, he said.

Related News

Published : October 17, 2021

By : China Daily

Related News

Denver Art Museum announces return of four artifacts to Cambodia after Pandora Papers coverage of indicted art dealer

Published : Oct 17, 2021

UN chief encourages change in actions toward sustainable food systems

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Economic Watch: China-made hi-tech rail cars bolster development, connectivity in north Mexico

Published : Oct 17, 2021

3 killed, 7 injured as quake hits Indonesias Bali

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful Similan, Surin islands finally open to tourists

Published : Oct 17, 2021

China is forcing fashion to mute itself over dirty cotton

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Denver Art Museum announces return of four artifacts to Cambodia after Pandora Papers coverage of indicted art dealer

Published : Oct 17, 2021

UN chief encourages change in actions toward sustainable food systems

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.