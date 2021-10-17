HKSAR govt mulls security law test for job applicants

“In the past, we have been doing this for the Basic Law Test and we would review the content of the test and also introduce an additional requirement about attending a test on the National Security Law,” Nip said after attending an event on Friday.

He said requiring applicants to take tests on the Basic Law and the National Security Law aims to recruit the right candidates for the HKSAR government.

“For those who join the government, it is important for them to have a basic understanding about the Basic Law, about the 'one country, two systems' principle and also the importance of understanding national security,” he explained.