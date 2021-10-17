Indians spent 522 hrs on online education in pandemic year: Survey

Indians are spending close to Rs 8,500 on average, mostly for digital payments a month and 28 percent of smartphone users spending around Rs 1,000 on infotainment monthly.

“Whether it be online education, digital payments, or consuming infotainment, the smartphone has enabled consumers across urban and aspirational (tier-III cities and beyond),” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

“For the value-conscious buyers in the sub-Rs 7,000 smartphone segment, smartphone brands have consistently focused on bringing increasingly accessible and affordable smartphones,” he added.