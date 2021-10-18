Asean reported decreasing new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Fully vaccinated travellers entering Malaysia will begin serving a reduced quarantine period of seven days from Monday (October 18). Meanwhile, those who are not vaccinated or have yet to complete their Covid-19 vaccine doses should undergo a quarantine period of 10 days. Individuals returning from high-risk infection areas are also allowed to reduce their period of quarantine to 7 days, provided that they have been fully vaccinated.

Brunei Health Ministry announced that they are starting to administer the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine for frontliners, providing additional protection for those at higher risk of infection. Brunei previously announced that Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, China's Sinopharm, and Johnson and Johnson would be administered in the country.

So far, over 339,000 individuals had received the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Vaccination Program, which is 74.9 percent of the total population, while 224,028 individuals had completed the second doses of the vaccine, which is 49.4 percent of the total population.

