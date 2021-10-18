Former president Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

On Sunday, Clinton's fever and white blood cell count were normalized, Alpesh N. Amin, chair of the hospital's department of medicine, said in a statement. Clinton will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics, added Amin, who had been overseeing the team of doctors treating the former president.

"On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," Amin said.

Clinton was diagnosed with a urological infection that morphed into an infection of the bloodstream, or sepsis, according to a Clinton aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the former president's medical status. However, Clinton was never in septic shock, a far more serious and life-threatening condition, the aide said.

On Friday, Ureña said all of Clinton's health indicators were "trending in the right direction" and that his white blood count had decreased significantly. On Saturday, the spokesman noted that Clinton would remain hospitalized overnight again to continue to receive intravenous antibiotics.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends and watching college football," Ureña said in a statement Saturday. "He is deeply grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive and thankful to the many well-wishers who have sent kind words to him and his family. He's looking forward to getting home very soon."