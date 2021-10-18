Mon, October 18, 2021

Large pumpkins appear on Amsterdams streets as Halloween nears

As Halloween is around the corner, pumpkins, one of which weighs more than half a ton and claims to be the largest in Amsterdam and even in the Netherlands, are beginning to appear on the streets in central Amsterdam.

A local resident has created a neighborhood garden with no fewer than 80 pumpkins on his own initiative. The garden contains a pumpkin with a weight of 530 kg. The pumpkin was grown in the east of the country by a boy who won the Dutch pumpkin breeding championship, and is believed to be the biggest in Amsterdam and also in the Netherlands.

A woman takes pictures of a neighborhood garden with 80 pumpkins in central Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

A man takes pictures of a neighborhood garden with 80 pumpkins in central Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

