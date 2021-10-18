Large pumpkins appear on Amsterdams streets as Halloween nears

A local resident has created a neighborhood garden with no fewer than 80 pumpkins on his own initiative. The garden contains a pumpkin with a weight of 530 kg. The pumpkin was grown in the east of the country by a boy who won the Dutch pumpkin breeding championship, and is believed to be the biggest in Amsterdam and also in the Netherlands.
Published : October 18, 2021
