Protesters targeting Chinas human rights record disrupt Olympic torch-lighting ceremony in Greece

"How can Beijing be allowed to host the Olympics given that they are committing a genocide against the Uyghurs?" one protester said, referring to reports of human rights violations committed by the Chinese government against the Uyghur and other Muslim minority populations of the Xinjiang region in northwest China.

According to the Associated Press, police threw the protesters to the ground and arrested them. Free Tibet added that Greek police arrested four other Tibetan activists while they were sitting in a car on a public road near the entrance to the ceremony.

The International Olympic Committee has generally steered clear of China's human rights record, and in a speech Monday, IOC President Thomas Bach said the Games must be "respected as politically neutral ground."

"Only this political neutrality ensures that the Olympic Games can stand above and beyond the political differences that exist in our times," he said. "The Olympic Games cannot address all the challenges in our world. But they set an example for a world where everyone respects the same rules and one another."