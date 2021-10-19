Korea-Singapore travel bubble: Tourists, business travelers look forward to return to normal

Meanwhile, both the government and travel industry expect a resurgence in inbound travel, mainly as travelers from Singapore seek to visit Korea.



“Singapore ranks 12th in the number of annual travelers to Korea, recording some 200,000 people each year,” an official from the Culture Ministry’s International Tourism Division said. Southeast Asian countries used to have high demand for travel to Korea especially during the winter season and Korea could see a big wave of Singaporean tourists at the end of the year, the official added.



Despite the uptick in demand, the Korea Association of Travel Agents said that some crucial hurdles remain concerning guidelines for inbound travelers.



“Local travel agencies in Singapore continue to ask us for accurate guidelines regarding ‘safe travel.’ When we made inquiries to the relevant authorities, we found out that guidelines on many matters, such as accommodations and PCR test procedures, are still ambiguous,” Seo Dae-hun, directing manager of the KATA, told The Korea Herald.



Seo urged swift action in developing and distributing travel-related manuals, since the upcoming weeks will likely leave a lasting impression on inbound travelers as they start arriving in mid-November.



By Kim Hae-yeon