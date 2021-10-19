Tue, October 19, 2021

international

Toyota launches cushion to prevent accelerator-brake mix-ups

Toyota Motor Corp. on Friday began selling a seat cushion that is intended to reduce car accidents caused by mistakenly pressing the accelerator instead of the brake.

The cushion supports safe driving for elderly drivers by maintaining proper driving posture. It keeps the legs from opening too wide, which is said to be one of the causes of such errors. The product will be sold at Toyota dealers nationwide.

The cushion is placed on the car seat and has raised sides to support the thighs. The design means that the foot naturally move toward the brakes.

The cushions are compatible with 43 Toyota models. Two types are available: a knit material for ¥4,290 including tax, and a suede-like material for ¥6,160 including tax.

Published : October 19, 2021

By : The Japan News

Nation Thailnad
