Trump sues to block Congress from obtaining documents related to Capitol riot

Trump has said he would assert executive privilege to shield the documents requested by the committee, but Biden, who legal experts said has the ultimate say over whether the information sought by the panel is covered by the executive privilege, determined that Trump's effort to conceal the documents was neither in the best interest of the United States nor justified.

In an Oct. 8 letter to Archivist of the United States David Ferriero, White House Counsel Dana Remus demanded that the archivist turn over a subset of the required documents that Trump identified as privileged to Congress. Remus added that those documents should be submitted 30 days after Ferriero notified the former president.

Trump, however, claimed in the lawsuit filed in the DC District Court that Biden has an interest in preserving his executive privilege, saying it amounted to "a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies."

"As it relates to any materials being sought in situations like this, where fundamental privileges and constitutional issues are at stake and where a committee has declined to grant sufficient time to conduct a full review, there is a longstanding bipartisan tradition of protective assertions of executive privilege designed to ensure the ability to make a final assertion, if necessary, over some or all of the requested material," the lawsuit read.

In addition to seeking documents from the Trump White House, the special committee also sent subpoenas to and asked depositions from several former senior officials in the Trump administration, including Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist who defied the subpoena and didn't show up at the scheduled hearing last week.

Bannon's no-show infuriated the Democrat-led panel, prompting it to set up a vote Tuesday to recommend criminal contempt charges against him.

In what could potentially be another blow to the former president, Democrat Bennie Thompson, who chairs the special committee, didn't rule out subpoenaing Trump.