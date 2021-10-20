Moscow adopts senior lockdown amid measures to fight covid surge

"The burden on the healthcare system continues to increase and, in this situation, we need to get ahead of the curve," Mishustin said, telling Golikova to present the proposals at a government meeting with Putin on Wednesday. "The experience of previous restrictions has shown the effectiveness of these measures."

The government is turning to Putin after a week in which daily new infections have passed 30,000 for the first time since the crisis erupted last year, with deaths reaching a record high of 1,015 on Tuesday.

The Kremlin has resisted all calls to reintroduce a nationwide lockdown, placing responsibility on regional officials to announce social restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus. Putin has sought to distance himself publicly from unpopular restrictions but has always supported the government's proposals.

Only a third of people in the 60+ age group have been vaccinated, despite the group accounting for 86% of covid-19 deaths, Sobyanin said in justifying the lockdown. He also announced several new restrictions to fight the spread of the pandemic.