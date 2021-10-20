N. Korea tests missile amid South’s efforts to resume talks

“That’s when Kim Jong-un would most likely return to offering half-hearted peace overtures to the outside world on the sidelines of the Olympics. Kim knows how to work the event to his advantage,” Cheong said, referring to the 2018 PyeongChang Games.



The two Koreas started a string of talks in April 2018, two months after the Olympics. But they failed to translate the momentum for diplomacy into concrete action as they found themselves at odds over which step to take between denuclearization and sanctions relief.



Cheong added the Moon Jae-in administration, which is looking to sign an end-of-war declaration to succeed the 1950-53 Korean War armistice as part of revitalizing peace efforts, would not be able to bring North Korea back to table, because the regime is not interested in the proposal.



North Korea has said South Korea should honor peace deals first before signing the declaration, referring to agreements the two Koreas reached at the 2018 summits that the two neighbors would stop all hostilities.



Choi Kang, acting president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, said the Moon government should stop doubling down on efforts to offer a deal North Korea would find least attractive.



Cheong Wa Dae, which convened a National Security Council meeting, expressed deep regret over North Korea’s missile test, urging the regime to return to dialogue. The Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said it will carry on with work to defuse tension.



By Choi Si-young