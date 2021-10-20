‘New Quad’ in making: India, Israel, US, UAE ministers hold joint meet

The four ministers decided to establish an international forum for economic cooperation.

The Israeli minister, who initiated the meeting, said, “Around this virtual table – there is a unique set of capabilities, knowledge, and experience that can be used to create the network that we all want to see created.”

He said, ”(I) think the word we’re looking for here is synergy, because this is what we’re going to try and create starting with this meeting. Synergy that will help us work together on infrastructure, digital infrastructure, transport, maritime security and other things that preoccupy us all.”

During the meeting, the ministers discussed a range of issues, including climate change, energy cooperation, maritime security, and expanding economic and political cooperation in the respective regions, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said.

It was decided that each minister will appoint senior-level professionals to a joint working group that will formulate options for cooperation in the identified areas.

The four ministers indicated that they would hold an in-person meeting in the coming months at Expo 2020 in Dubai.