Wed, October 20, 2021

international

‘New Quad’ in making: India, Israel, US, UAE ministers hold joint meet

The foreign ministers of India, Israel, US and the UAE last night held the first of its kind virtual meeting to discuss the possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security and economics and trade, as well as for additional joint projects.

The meeting, described in strategic circles as a ”New Quad”, was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid,  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

”A fruitful first meeting with Israeli APM and FM @YairLapid, UAE FM @ABZayed and US Secretary of State @SecBlinken this evening. Discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues. Agreed on expeditious follow-up,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

The four ministers decided to establish an international forum for economic cooperation.

The Israeli minister, who initiated the meeting, said, “Around this virtual table – there is a unique set of capabilities, knowledge, and experience that can be used to create the network that we all want to see created.”

He said, ”(I) think the word we’re looking for here is synergy, because this is what we’re going to try and create starting with this meeting. Synergy that will help us work together on infrastructure, digital infrastructure, transport, maritime security and other things that preoccupy us all.”

During the meeting, the ministers discussed a range of issues, including climate change, energy cooperation, maritime security, and expanding economic and political cooperation in the respective regions, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said.

It was decided that each minister will appoint senior-level professionals to a joint working group that will formulate options for cooperation in the identified areas.

The four ministers indicated that they would hold an in-person meeting in the coming months at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Related News

Published : October 20, 2021

By : The Statesman

Related News

Singapore is No. 2 in the world for attracting and developing talent: Insead

Published : Oct 20, 2021

US urged to stop hyping up China threat theory

Published : Oct 20, 2021

N. Korea tests missile amid South’s efforts to resume talks

Published : Oct 20, 2021

IMF revises down Asia economy growth forecast to 6.5%

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Latest News

Russian boy severely burned in Pai hot spring transferred to Bangkok for medical treatment

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Thailand to promote its film industry in China

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Wild sika deer spotted by villager in E. Chinas Anhui

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Cabinet discusses oil price woes, aims to keep diesel price below THB30 per litre

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.