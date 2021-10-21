China tests world’s most powerful solid-fuel rocket engine

The academy, a subsidiary of State-owned space giant China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, announced on Tuesday afternoon that a test that morning had been successful.

The engine has a diameter of 3.5 meters, 150 metric tons of solid propellants and a thrust power of 500 tons, making it the world's most powerful and fuel-efficient integrated solid-propellant rocket engine, the academy said in a statement, noting that the test took place at an engine testing facility in Xi'an.

Wang Jianru, chief designer of the engine, said that it integrates a number of advanced technologies and high-performance composite materials and has world-class capability.

"The test's success means that we have achieved substantial progress in improving the capability of our solid-propellant carrier rockets. It also laid a key foundation for our research and development for a 1,000-ton-thrust engine," he said, noting that the new engines are necessary for China to build super-heavy rockets.

"Currently, our large solid-propellant rocket engines still lag behind some foreign models and can't serve the country's goal of building next-generation rockets," Wang said. "Therefore, we have been working hard on technologies required for large-diameter, powerful solid-propellant engines."