Malaysia facing labour shortage

Data compiled from industry associations show that plantations require 70,000 foreign workers, rubber glove industry (25,000), furniture (30,000), construction (200,000), manufacturing (25,000), services (45,000) and plastics (6,293), he said.

“The number of foreign workers now stands at 1.1 million, down 800,000 from 1.9 million in 2018.

“In August 2021, the number of unemployed persons reduced to 748,800 persons compared to 778,200 in July.

“This means that if a new addition of about 250,000 unemployed persons were to fill up the vacuum left by foreign workers, there remains a shortfall of at least 500,000 workers assuming some businesses have right-sized due to the pandemic.

“We must also take into account underutilisation of labour caused by time and skills mismatch with the labour market,” said Low, who is also Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) president.

In June last year, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan had announced a freeze on new intake of foreign workers until the end of 2020, which intended to reduce their numbers as well as give locals priority in securing employment.

In September, he said the freeze was extended until Dec 31.