Collaboration with Beijing benefits all parties: Chinese ambassador

Han said China has achieved success in developing the country, enabling its citizens to overcome poverty, generate income and have a better quality of life.

“In addition, China has collaborated with several countries in allocating vaccines and medical supplies to tackle the Covid-19 crisis,” he pointed out.

“China has delivered 46 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand, of which more than 1 million have been donated by Beijing," he said.

Han thanked Thailand for medical assistance at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.

He promised China would continue supporting Thailand in tackling the pandemic.

