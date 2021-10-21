Thu, October 21, 2021

international

Collaboration with Beijing benefits all parties: Chinese ambassador

China’s international collaboration benefits all parties, Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang said during a video conference on Wednesday, pointing out that the Asian giant has delivered 46 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Thailand alone.

He said he had conducted negotiations with a number of government officials and private sector firms after being appointed Chinese ambassador in August.

Han said China has achieved success in developing the country, enabling its citizens to overcome poverty, generate income and have a better quality of life.

“In addition, China has collaborated with several countries in allocating vaccines and medical supplies to tackle the Covid-19 crisis,” he pointed out.

“China has delivered 46 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand, of which more than 1 million have been donated by Beijing," he said.

Han thanked Thailand for medical assistance at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.

He promised China would continue supporting Thailand in tackling the pandemic.

Related stories:

Collaboration with Beijing benefits all parties: Chinese ambassador

He went on to confirm that China wants to maintain peace and avoid any confrontation with the United States.

“If two powerful countries collaborate, it will benefit all parties,” he said, adding that trade between China and the US expanded last year.

Han asked Thailand and other countries not to feel that they are being forced to choose sides because “Beijing’s international collaboration and law enforcement are carried out under United Nations mechanisms”.

Related News

Published : October 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Malaysia facing labour shortage

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Mekong River overfished, under pressure, MRC says

Published : Oct 21, 2021

China tests world’s most powerful solid-fuel rocket engine

Published : Oct 21, 2021

NK confirms test of submarine-launched ballistic missile

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Latest News

Pageant beauties grace Nong Nooch

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Over 8,000 SMEs register for new subsidy programme

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Tak sanctuary rangers nab 2 for illegal hunting

Published : Oct 21, 2021

PM lauds Thailand Pavilion at Dubai expo after it reaches target of 100,000 visitors

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.