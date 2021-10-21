Collaboration with Beijing benefits all parties: Chinese ambassador

He said he had conducted negotiations with a number of government officials and private sector firms after being appointed Chinese ambassador in August.
Han said China has achieved success in developing the country, enabling its citizens to overcome poverty, generate income and have a better quality of life.
“In addition, China has collaborated with several countries in allocating vaccines and medical supplies to tackle the Covid-19 crisis,” he pointed out.
“China has delivered 46 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand, of which more than 1 million have been donated by Beijing," he said.
Han thanked Thailand for medical assistance at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.
He promised China would continue supporting Thailand in tackling the pandemic.
Related stories:
He went on to confirm that China wants to maintain peace and avoid any confrontation with the United States.
“If two powerful countries collaborate, it will benefit all parties,” he said, adding that trade between China and the US expanded last year.
Han asked Thailand and other countries not to feel that they are being forced to choose sides because “Beijing’s international collaboration and law enforcement are carried out under United Nations mechanisms”.
Published : October 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021