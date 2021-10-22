Asean reported over 29,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Malaysia’s Public Service Department is mandating all medically fit civil servants to get the jab against Covid-19 before November 1 or face disciplinary action or termination in a bid to ensure a safe work environment and that service delivery and public service productivity is at an optimal level. The department reported that 1.6 per cent of civil servants or 16,900 people have yet to register to get vaccinated, while the country reported that 70 per cent of the population or 22.9 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Singapore will extend its Covid-19 restrictions until November 21, as the country’s healthcare system is at risk of being overwhelmed. The extended measures – which include capping group sizes for social gatherings and dining in at two – will be reviewed at the two-week mark and adjusted based on the community situation then. The Health Ministry will also add more intensive care unit beds if necessary.

