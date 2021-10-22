India crosses historic vaccination landmark; 100 crore Covid jabs administered

A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today. India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulations to the people&healthcare workers of India. It’s remarkable to reach the 1 billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India, Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog stated on India crossing 100 crore vaccination.

As per the health ministry data, an average of about 38.43 lakh jabs have been delivered daily over the past week or so.

From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.