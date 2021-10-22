[Philippines] Restaurants, spas can fire unvaxxed staff, defer pay

Misrepresentation

Bello’s latest position alarmed labor groups. The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said Bello was wrong to invoke the IATF guidelines as a basis for employers in certain establishments to let go of their unvaccinated employees.

“Nothing in the guidelines on the alert level [system] says unvaccinated workers can be fired. It is really wrong for Bello to say so,” said TUCP president and party-list Rep. Raymond Mendoza.

He said it was better for management to educate and convince their workers to be vaccinated, “rather than invoke the IATF resolution to compel and force them to be vaccinated and quoting Secretary Bello as saying [the employees] can be fired.”

Sonny Matula, president of the Federation of Free Workers and chair of the Nagkaisa coalition, questioned the exemption provided by the IATF guidelines, which he said “misrepresented existing law and ultimately defies the will of Congress.”

“This recognition that some employers can exercise ‘no vaccine, no work’ is not only running contrary to the existing law of voluntary vaccination but is also unreasonable,” said Matula, who is also a veteran labor lawyer.

Section 12 of Republic Act No. 11525, or the Act Establishing the COVID-19 Vaccination Program, enacted last February, states that vaccine cards “shall not be considered as an additional mandatory requirement for education, employment and other similar government transaction purposes.”

Free will

“The IATF can’t bend the law of general application on voluntary vaccination by merely issuing a resolution commanding compulsory vaccination in certain sectors,” Matula added.

In Congress, 1-Pacman Rep. Enrico Pineda said in a statement on Thursday that requiring a worker to be vaccinated to make a living was not right.

“Restricting access to a livelihood on the basis of one’s choice not to be vaccinated is violative of their basic right to choose, their right to free will. My body, my decision,” Pineda said.

House Deputy Speaker and Cibac Rep. Eduardo Villanueva also said in a statement Wednesday night that the “no vaccine, no work” policy was “devoid of compassion.”

“Depriving laborers of salary they rightfully earned with sweat and blood is a spit on the face of human dignity and the dignity of work,” he said.

Asked to comment on Bello’s latest statement, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said he was supposed to send a letter to the labor chief today about requiring only vaccinated employees in certain sectors, such as restaurants and spas.

Ahead of the letter, he said he already texted Bello about it, which he said might help explain Bello’s recent position.

“We have no choice. The restaurants and the spas and the salons are going to accept only the vaccinated because we cannot allow the unvaccinated now. If the people serving them are unvaccinated, it’s a double standard. We have to be consistent,” Concepcion said in a phone interview on Thursday. —With reports from Nestor Corrales and Roy Stephen C. Canivel

By: Dona Z. Pazzibugan