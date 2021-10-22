Bitcoin inches closer to record high amid ETF launches

The world’s largest and best-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin hit 80 million won ($67,900) on Thursday in Korea, inching closer to a historical high, following the much-anticipated listing of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the US.



Bitcoin briefly touched 81.2 million won at around midnight, according to the largest crypto exchange Upbit on Thursday. On April 14, Bitcoin’s price reached its record high of 81.48 million won. As of 1:50 p.m, Bitcoin was trading at 79 million won at Upbit and 78.7 million won at Bithumb, the second-largest exchange.



The local price compared to global prices that exceeded the previous record hight and stood at $66,930 per bitcoin at around the same time, data from CoinMarketCap showed. Its market cap stood at $1.24 trillion. Ethereum, the second-largest virtual currency, saw its price jump above $4,000 for the first time since May.