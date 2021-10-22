Britain records more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases

There are currently 8,142 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics showed there have now been 162,620 deaths registered in Britain where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that the level of COVID cases is "high" and he is "watching the numbers very carefully every day".

However, he has insisted he is "sticking with our plan". The British government has so far resisted calls to move to Plan B of its autumn and winter COVID response for easing pressures on the National Health Service (NHS).

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference on Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid cautioned that the coronavirus pandemic "is not over". Javid has even predicted there could be as many as 100,000 COVID cases a day heading into winter.

Britain has lifted most COVID restrictions thanks to the progress of its vaccine rollout.

More than 86 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and around 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.