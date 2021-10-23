Sat, October 23, 2021

international

EU leaders endorse temporary measures to manage energy crisis

The toolbox, which the European Commission launched last week, contains measures to tackle the rising energy prices in the short and longer term.

The leaders of the European Union (EU) member states have endorsed a package of measures to deal with the immediate effects of the spike in energy prices, the European Council said on Friday.

In the conclusions of the two-day EU summit that started on Thursday, the leaders called for medium- and long-term measures that would contribute to affordable energy prices for households and companies.

The toolbox, which the European Commission launched last week, contains measures to tackle the rising energy prices in the short and longer term.

A customer fills the tank of his car at a gas station in Paris, France, Oct. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Related Stories

The leaders called on the member states to "urgently make the best use of the toolbox to provide short-term relief to the most vulnerable consumers and to support European companies," especially those struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. They said that the European Investment Bank should "look into how to speed up investment in the energy transition."

The summit participants also discussed the pandemic and the vaccination rates across Europe. They noted the significant progress made in the fight against the pandemic but voiced concern that the situation in certain countries remains "very serious."

"In light of the development of the epidemiological situation, the European Council called for further coordination to facilitate free movement within, and travel into, the EU," and encouraged the European Commission to "accelerate its work regarding mutual recognition of certificates with third countries."

A gas station is seen in downtown Vilnius, Lithuania, Oct. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Dongmei)

Related News

Published : October 23, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

EUs health commissioner warns of "twindemic" of COVID-19, seasonal flu

Published : Oct 16, 2021

More than 30 nations, EU eye ransomware

Published : Oct 15, 2021

US and EU line up global pledges to slash emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas

Published : Oct 12, 2021

SAR govt to request removal of HK from EU tax watch list

Published : Oct 06, 2021

Latest News

Police stop van stuffed with illegal Myanmar migrants in Phichit

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Dow Thailand announces a 100% acrylic polymer for waterborne pavement markings that offers improved safety, durability, and ease of use

Published : Oct 23, 2021

BACC opens with dedication to late National Artist Damgrong Wong-Uparaj

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Frustration, boredom, financial problems all to blame for child abuse, says expert

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.