Sat, October 23, 2021

international

17 killed in fire at Russian explosives factory

Rescuers have retrieved all the bodies under the debris.

A total of 17 people were killed in a blast and the ensuing fire at an explosives factory in Russia's Ryazan region on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.

At the time of the incident, there were 17 people in the one-story workshop of the "Razryad" company that produces industrial explosives, and rescuers have retrieved all the bodies under the debris.

The fire that covered an area of 160 square meters has been extinguished. The factory building was completely destroyed in the blast.

The reason for the incident has not yet been officially announced. A disruption in the "technological process" could cause the blast.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a case on violations of safety requirements for hazardous facilities. 

Nation Thailand
