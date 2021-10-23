Oil and gas giants gear up for winter power use

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, also known as Sinopec and the world's largest refiner by volume, said it planned to purchase 13.3 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from overseas during the upcoming heating season, which will be potentially colder than normal due to La Nina.

All of the company's LNG receiving terminals are working at full capacity, it said. The company is also pushing forward the second phase of its Tianjin LNG terminal construction, which will have a capacity of 486,000 cubic meters and be put into operation by November, it said.

China National Offshore Oil Corp, China's top offshore oil and gas driller, has also inked a long-term LNG purchase agreement with Qatar Petroleum. The company will purchase 3.5 million metric tons of LNG annually from Qatar Petroleum for 15 years, the longest LNG purchase agreement for a domestic company in eight years.

CNOOC made its first long-term LNG purchase agreement with Qatar Petroleum in 2008, agreeing to purchase 2 million tons of LNG per year for 25 years. It has imported more than 200 million tons of LNG since 2006, according to the company.