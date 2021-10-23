[Japan] Advisory body makes case for GPS tags to prevent defendants from fleeing abroad

Members of the Legislative Council determined that there would be few problems with introducing GPS tags. Discussions focused mainly on the kinds of defendants that would be required to wear the devices.

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations and other entities have lambasted Japan’s bail system as “hostage justice” because suspects and defendants tend to have their detention extended if they deny the accusations laid against them.

“Introducing GPS devices that allow a defendant to be released is preferable to detaining them and taking away their freedom,” said a lawyer on the advisory body. “The system should also be available to defendants who are unable to pay a bond.”

Another lawyer said, “I think this would also be an effective way to deter people out on bail from committing other crimes.”

There are concerns that the system could become bogged down if it is initially made available to an excessively broad range of defendants.

The advisory body, which has held 14 meetings to discuss the issue since June 2020, decided GPS tags should be restricted to defendants who might flee overseas, as the need was most pressing for such individuals.

The council has decided on a legal framework for the system. How this system will actually be put into practice will now be left to relevant authorities to figure out.

Developing a GPS device that is durable and can accurately detect violations will be essential. It is also important to ensure that maintaining the device, such as recharging it, does not place an excessive burden on defendants.

Unless a system is in place in which authorities will be able to immediately act on information and rush to a scene when a violation is detected, defendants might still be able to abscond.

Courts and prosecutors will need to be able to respond around the clock. How to determine, in a short time, whether a defendant needs to be apprehended also will require consideration.

In some countries, monitoring of GPS devices is entrusted to private companies. Some observers believe setting up this system in Japan could take several years. It is also possible that the kinds of defendants subject to the system will come up for discussion again.

The council made several other proposals, including the establishment of a “supervisor system.”

Under the system, the court would appoint a defendant’s relative or employer as a supervisor and require them to pay a bond. If the defendant absconds, the bond would be forfeited.

Under the existing system, a guarantor pledges to monitor a defendant released on bail.

However, the system lacks a legal foundation and there are no obligations or punishments imposed. Consequently, this system has been criticized for being incapable of preventing bail violations, such as defendants going on the run.

Under the new proposals, attendance at appeal hearings would also be mandatory for defendants. As a result, when a prison sentence is handed down, defendants would be detained on the spot and begin their sentence immediately.

Defendants on bail who fail to show up for trial without a valid reason or who do not return to their designated residence without permission from the court would face up to two years imprisonment.

While the GPS system is designed to prevent people from fleeing the country, these other measures are mainly aimed at preventing people from going on the run in Japan.

“Fleeing would result in a heavier punishment, so these steps should reduce a defendant’s motivation to abscond,” a senior Justice Ministry official said.