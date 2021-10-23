Vietnam to plans return of tourism and hospitality after COVID-19

Speaking at the "Viet Nam Tourism and Hospitality – Managing in Uncertain Times and the Way Forward”, Vice-Chairman of the Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism, Ha Van Sieu, said the tourism industry experienced a decline of 16 per cent in domestic visitors and 41 per cent in tourism revenue in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

“Accommodations, tour operators and travel services have been shut down or closed temporarily while most international and domestic flights have been cancelled or interrupted significantly due to travel restrictions,” Sieu said.

“The percentage of occupied rooms in Viet Nam’s accommodation services was about 20 per cent in 2020 and less than 10 per cent in 2021.”