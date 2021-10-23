Anti-Asian hate crimes in U.S. Los Angeles County increase sharply

The jump was the largest reported amount of hate crimes since 2001, according to the commission, which compiled these numbers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, over 40 different city police departments and police agencies at schools, universities and colleges.

Of the 44 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in the county in 2020, more than three-quarters involved physical violence, a marked increase from 58 percent in 2018, the commission said in a report released on Wednesday. In 2019, 25 anti-Asian hate crimes were reported.

