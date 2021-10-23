Sat, October 23, 2021

Anti-Asian hate crimes in U.S. Los Angeles County increase sharply

The jump was the largest reported amount of hate crimes since 2001, according to the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations.

A report from the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations found that anti-Asian hate crimes in the most populous county of the United States increased 76 percent in 2020 over the previous year.

The jump was the largest reported amount of hate crimes since 2001, according to the commission, which compiled these numbers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, over 40 different city police departments and police agencies at schools, universities and colleges.

Of the 44 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in the county in 2020, more than three-quarters involved physical violence, a marked increase from 58 percent in 2018, the commission said in a report released on Wednesday. In 2019, 25 anti-Asian hate crimes were reported.

The commission also noted that the number of reports was likely drastically underreported.

Local KCAL 9 news channel reported Thursday that the report was part of an annual report scheduled to be issued next month by the commission. Los Angeles County will organize a United Against Hate Week from Nov. 14 to 20.

The pre-scheduled release highlighted a disturbing trend surrounding the Asian community.

While the full scope of the report remains to be seen, many pointed to former President Donald Trump's racially charged rhetoric against China as a trigger for some anti-Asian attacks. 

Published : October 23, 2021

By : Xinhua

