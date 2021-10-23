FDA review appears to pave the way for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5 to 11

The White House has drawn up a plan for distributing vaccine to pediatrician's offices, pharmacies, hospitals and other sites. Federal health officials project that in the first week, 15 million doses of the two-shot regimen will be shipped.

Vaccinations are planned to be available at more than 25,000 pediatrician and primary care offices, 100 children's hospitals and health systems, tens of thousands of pharmacies, school and community clinics, community health centers and rural health clinics. Public education campaigns will help answer questions about the vaccine.

In the company briefing document, Pfizer and BioNTech argue that authorization of a coronavirus vaccine for children in this age group "could prevent harms that include, not only interruption of education, but also hospitalization, severe illness, long-term sequelae, and death. In addition, vaccinating this population will likely reduce community transmission, including transmission to older and more medically vulnerable individuals."

Unlike older people, most children are not at high risk of severe covid-19 infections. But at least 637 have died of the disease, according to CDC data. Pfizer's briefing document said 143 of those deaths have been within this age group and that over the first half of this year, covid was among the 10 leading causes of death for children 5 to 14. There have been 1.8 million confirmed cases of covid-19 in the age group. With the start of the school year coinciding with the dominance of the highly transmissible delta variant, about a quarter of the coronavirus infections reported in recent weeks in the United States have been in children.

"Last year, when we had lower rates of covid in children, we kept kids at home and we refused to put them into schools, and they suffered tremendously. I'm really glad schools opened, but we are seeing high, high rates: 41 kids died last month," said Kawsar Talaat, a vaccine researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who is a principal investigator for the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric trial. "If there's a way to stop that, we should use everything we have."

Tests of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in even younger children are following close behind, and data are expected before the end of the year - first on children between 2 and 4 years old, and then on children as young as 6 months.

The vaccine regimen for 5- to 11-year-old children is two shots, each one-third the dose given to adults and teens and administered three weeks apart. There were 2,268 children originally in Pfizer's trial, two-thirds of whom received the real shots with the rest receiving a placebo. After regulators asked the company to increase the trial size, partly to increase its safety database, the total size of the trial was doubled to about 4,500 children.

The companies reported that the vaccine triggered an immune response in participants equivalent to the one that protected teens and young adults. They also reported the vaccine was 91% effective, with 16 cases of covid in the placebo group and three in the vaccine group. None of the cases was severe.

No cases of heart inflammation, called myocarditis, were reported in the trial. That rare side effect has been associated with the vaccine, particularly in younger males, and typically resolves after a few days.

Robert Frenck Jr., director of the Gamble Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, said that at his hospital, many cases of myocarditis have been treated with a pain reliever.

Relatively mild side effects from the vaccine were most common after the second dose and included fatigue, muscle aches, headache, chills and fever.

The vaccine is a lower dose than the shot given to adults and is planned to be shipped in cartons with 10 vials, each containing 10 doses. It will be sent with supplies for children, including smaller needles. The vaccine can be stored for up to 10 weeks at refrigeration temperatures.

Pediatricians are anticipating a variety of responses from parents and families once the vaccine becomes available. There will probably be an initial surge in demand. But vaccine hesitancy - which has left the vaccination rate in the United States lagging many other countries - may be an even bigger issue for younger children.

Talaat said she hoped pediatricians, trusted health-care providers who have often known children since birth, would help persuade families, particularly those who are in the middle - not clamoring for a vaccine, but not opposed to one either.

"The vaccine just allows us that one extra level of safety to keep our kids in school and keep them healthy and to keep classes from shutting down," Talaat said.

