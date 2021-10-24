Asean reported over 31,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Asean countries reported 31,057 infections and 355 deaths on Saturday compared to 32,368 and 585 respectively on Friday.
- Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed that Kedah state's Langkawi island will be reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists without mandatory quarantine under the travel bubble pilot project.
Foreign tourists must stay in Langkawi for at least three days and make insurance coverage of at least US$80,000.
- Vietnam Tourism and Health Ministries announced that fully vaccinated foreign tourists who have vaccination certificates and proof of a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test within 72 hours can enter Phú Quốc, the country's largest resort island.
However, the ministries haven't revealed a list of countries that are allowed to enter the island yet.
Vietnam government has set a target of welcoming 3,000-5,000 visitors between December to March.
Published : October 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
