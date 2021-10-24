[Eye Plus] Digital library makes learning interactive

Visitors can also read books using wireless virtual reality headsets, with which they can choose a virtual locale to read books, such as a royal study, or listen to audiobooks

A 3D wall allows visitors to take a peek at the high-tech storage techniques being used to preserve some 43 million books the National Library plans to archive, with robots helping maintain optimal temperature and humidity.

Visitors should make reservations to tour the digital library, which takes place six times a day from 10 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., with each tour lasting 50 minutes. The library is closed every second and fourth Monday of the month, as well as holidays.