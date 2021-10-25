Demand for death cleanup services soars in Japan amid pandemic

The situation has partly been attributed to a lack of opportunities for senior citizens and people who live alone to communicate with family members and volunteer welfare officials, among others.

Eight people in personal protective equipment looked for important items such as bank books in an apartment in Nishinari Ward, Osaka City, as they put magazines and clothes into trash bags and loaded them into a truck along with cupboards and chests.

The former resident was a man in his 60s who had lived alone. A city official thought something was amiss during an attempt in June to visit the man, who was receiving public welfare.

The official alerted the police, who found the man’s dead body lying on a futon. The police think he had been dead for about two months.

An urn containing the remains of the man’s older brother was found in a paper bag on the floor.