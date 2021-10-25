Vietnam to build nine new railways by 2030

They will have a total length of 2,362km.

Under the plan, the railway industry will renovate and upgrade existing railways, connect with international transport routes; prepare capital and resources to start construction on new routes, with priority given to North-South high-speed ones and those linking gateway seaports, international airports, and main railways in major cities.

Specifically, the sector will upgrade the seven existing routes with a total length of 2,440km.

The nine new railways include a 1,545km north-south high-speed route connecting Hà Nội’s Ngọc Hồi station and HCM City’s Thủ Thiêm station, a 102km-long route connecting Hà Nội and northern Hải Phòng Port City, a 103km-long route connecting Vũng Áng Port and the Mụ Gia Pass along the Việt Nam-Lao border, and a 84km-long route connecting southern Biên Hòa City of southern Đồng Nai Province and southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.