Updated OS heralds Huawei ecosystem

HarmonyOS 3.0 follows installation of previous versions on more than 150 million devices, including smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, said at the annual Huawei Developer Conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province, on Friday that Huawei has already devoted more than 50 billion yuan ($7.83 billion) in the past three years to building the ecosystem for HarmonyOS, which is designed for the internet of things, or IoT, era.

HarmonyOS 3.0 for developers builds on the previous 2.0 version, which was launched in June this year.

Huawei said HarmonyOS 3.0 preview version for developers allows third-party software developers to use more powerful tools to innovate across more types of terminal devices, bringing consumers a new experience of intelligent connection of all things.