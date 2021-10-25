Chinas Inner Mongolia adds 12 local COVID-19 cases

Ejina Banner has confirmed a total of 43 COVID-19 cases so far in the latest wave of infections, all of whom have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 621 close contacts as well as 436 second close contacts have been placed under medical observation, while an epidemiological investigation is underway.
Published : October 25, 2021
By : Xinhua
