More than a half of Afghanistans population faces acute food crisis this winter, U.N. finds

"It's terrifying. I think it confirms our worst fears," said Richard Trenchard, the FAO's representative in Afghanistan. "What we're seeing here is a dramatic worsening of the humanitarian situation across Afghanistan."

The IPC uses a five-level ranking system to classify food insecurity, with 1 being "minimal" and 5 constituting "famine." In the case of Afghanistan, nearly half the population is either experiencing "crisis" (level 3) or "emergency" (level 4) food insecurity. The United Nations determines the ranking by assessing markers such as access to food and the impact of malnutrition, especially among children.

Crisis-level insecurity means that people are short of food and households are starting to skip meals, but that they still have ways to cope, usually by selling belongings or seeking extra work. When a family or individual reaches the emergency level, those options are exhausted, Trenchard said.

"Children are a particular concern because they're affected at the time but we also know the consequences of hunger on a child can affect them the rest of their lives," he said.