Tue, October 26, 2021

international

Spains COVID-19 cases top 5 mln

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Spain surpassed 5 million on Monday, with the countrys COVID-19 death toll rising to 87,186.

 The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Spain passed the 5-million mark on Monday after the country's Ministry of Health confirmed 4,485 new cases.

The new cases, recorded for the 72-hour period from 2:00 p.m. Friday to 2:00 p.m. Monday, brought the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in the country to 5,002,217.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 87,186 after 54 deaths were reported during the period, according to the ministry.

A medical worker prepares to work at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, April 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Francisco Avia)

 

Also on Monday, Spanish health centers began to give a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to people aged 70 and over.

The latest Ministry of Health data showed that 78.5 percent of the population in Spain, or over 37.2 million people, have received two vaccine doses.

People queue up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside a hospital in Madrid, Spain, July 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Gustavo Valiente)

Published : October 26, 2021

By : Xinhua

